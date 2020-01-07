Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A 75-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo heaved a sigh of relief after he was acquitted of allegedly axing his neighbour.

It had been alleged that Stewart Sdubi from Emganwini suburb struck Mr Simon Moyo (65) with an axe on his left ear after delivering an eviction letter at his home.

Mr Moyo had to be rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for treatment.

Sdubi pleaded not guilty to an assault charge before Western Commonage magistrate Ms Tancy Dube.

The magistrate said the State failed to prove that Sdubi assaulted Mr Moyo as witnesses gave contradicting testimonies.

“The court considered evidence that was presented and it’s clear that Sdubi didn’t commit the alleged offence. He’s therefore acquitted and discharged,” ruled Ms Dube.

Previously, Sdubi had told the court that he was too old to be violent.

“Your worship, Moyo is the one who assaulted me first and I pushed him. He fell on top an axe. I don’t have all that energy to lift an axe.

“He only got angry because the letter I had given him from the City Council indicated that he was supposed to vacate his home and he vented his anger on me,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said on November 20 this year, Sdubi went to Mr Moyo’s home holding an axe and a letter.

“The accused person gave the complainant a letter to read and as he was reading, the accused person struck him with an axe,” he said.

Mr Moyo said he was suspicious when Sdubi came to his home in the evening holding a letter and an axe.

“The accused person came at night and knocked on my gate saying there was a letter that I needed to read. I went outside and while I was reading, the accused person attacked me with the axe and ran away,” he said.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Sdubi's arrest.