Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A FILABUSI resident magistrate has been fined $500 for converting court fees and bail money that was paid in cash and replacing it with electronic money.

Mzingaye Ephraim Phanankosi Moyo (33) of Low density in Filabusi, received $962 in judicial fines, court fees and bail re-imbursements which he was supposed to deposit into the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) bank accounts.

Instead, he deposited $531 cash into the bank accounts and deposited the rest via transfer.

Moyo pleaded not guilty to theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Lizwe Jamela.

He was alternatively charged with criminal abuse of duty.

More to follow . . .