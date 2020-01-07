By Rutendo Ngara

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has moved the interview deadline to accommodate short listed aspiring nurses who missed the initial January 2 and 3 dates for the 2020 nursing intake.

The candidates who failed to make it, mainly due to short notice will now be interviewed on January 9 and 10.

On their twitter handle the Ministry said they noted with concern that some shortlisted candidates missed the interviews because of unavailability of internet.

“Interviews dates for shortlistedcandidates who missed their interviews on 2 and 3 January 2020 are Thursday and Friday this week.

“We have noted that some of the shortlisted candidates could not manage toattend the interviews on short notice due to internet connection problems,” said the Ministry.

It said the shortlisted candidates canchoose the interview venue which is easy to access. “The interview venues remain Parirenyatwa and the United Bulawayo HospitalsSchool of Nursing. Time is 8AM,” said the Ministry.

The shortlisted candidates wereurged to bring original O Level certificates, birth certificates, identification cardsand marriage certificates where applicable. The Chronicle