Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

NINETEEN-year-old online comedy sensation Ray Vines (real name Melusi Chiripowako) who was given a huge task of hosting the 2019 Victoria Falls Carnival, has said the experience was amazing.

The Comedian/MC who rose in just a year through his online comedy skits, managed to be in the company of who is who in the music circles on the continent and these include Shekkinah, DJ Maphorisa, ExQ, DJ Colastraw, Ngoma Ingoma and Djembe Monks.

Ray Vines said it was overwhelming to be part of the carnival’s ninth edition.

“The carnival experience was very interesting and fun. On the first day I shared the stage with DJ Maphorisa who is a big brand. I even offered to do a challenge skit for him for one of his songs”, said Ray Vines.

The comedian of the Mukukuzvi fame, said he was happy with the response he got from the crowd.

“The response I got from the people who attended the carnival showed that my work is being accepted nationwide. People couldn’t stop inboxing me after I posted a picture at a local restaurant.

“Meeting celebrities like Shekkinah and presenting her alongside Kim Jayde, an MTV Base presenter, was a lifetime experience,” said Ray Vines.

He said when they engaged with Jah Signal, they reflected on their upbringing in the ghettos and concluded that nothing is impossible as long as one is dedicated.

Ray Vines said on the third day his voice was hoarse from screaming as he enjoyed his moments at the Carnival.

“Every time I took to the stage, the atmosphere was hilarious and this encouraged me to do even better,” he said. Ray Vines said he managed during the Carnival to do adverts for some corporates.

He said he is planning to launch a Mukukuzvi Hub this year where young talent will be developed. – @mthabisi_mthire.