Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NATIONAL Under-17 girls’ team coach Garthly Chipuka says his side is now ready to face Botswana in a World Cup qualifier in the neighbouring country this Saturday.

The girls have been in camp at Eveline High School, Bulawayo, for the past two weeks and are expected to travel to Botswana on Thursday.

However, all has not been smooth sailing during preparations, as some players are still struggling to get travel documents, forcing the squad to delay its departure for Botswana.

“We had planned to leave today (yesterday), but we now have to leave either on Wednesday or Thursday because some of our key players do not have passports and we have applied through Zifa. We are just praying that all the girls get their documents in time for us to make the trip. We do not want to find ourselves in a situation whereby we have to drop some key players,” said Chipuka.

He is happy with how the girls have adapted to his training methods.

“The girls have responded well to training. This is our first Under-17 team to compete in a Fifa women’s competition and we don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves, but what l can promise is that we will go there and compete,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Under-20 girls are set to go into camp at the Zifa Village today to prepare for their World Cup qualifier against Malawi.

The Under-20 team will be travelling to Malawi for the first-leg to be played between January 17 and 19, with the return leg set for January 31 to February 2 at Barbourfields Stadium.

Under-17 provisional squad

Plaxedes Mutanda, Martia Nyanhete, Mavis Vhera, Lorraine Mpasi, Margret Kanjekete, Nosipho Dube, Praynence Zvawanda, Thando Sibanda, Natalie Mbavha, Ntandoyenkosi Moyo, Melody Chikore, Aliyah Utumbe, Deon Gonya, Tadiwanahse Taderera, Pamela Nkomo, Patience Nkomo, Lebhukani Dongo, Sancia Zvikomborero, Tariro Chirume, Thandiwe Msipa, Sisa Ndebele, Nozipho Khumalo, Nokukhanya Ndlovu, Tinotenda Dhaurai, Priscilla Marikosi, Catherine Gwangware, Morelife Nyagumpo and Alice Moyo. – @innocentskizoe