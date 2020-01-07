Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

POLICE in Redcliff are investigating a case in which a 26-year-old artisanal miner on the police wanted list was axed to death by eight unknown men as he was getting out of a supermarket in Torwood township.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko said Brilliant Dube who was wanted for assault was brutally killed on New Year’s Day.

“The eight suspects who were armed with axes approached the now deceased who was with his brother, Honest Dube as they were walking out of a supermarket in the evening of Wednesday last week. They started axing the two but the other brother, Honest, managed to flee leaving his sibling at the mercy of his assailants,” said Insp Goko.

He said the suspects fled leaving Brilliant writhing on the ground with multiple deep cuts.

“He sustained deep cuts on the head, back and both legs. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Kwekwe District Hospital,” he said.

He said police who attended to the scene also discovered that the deceased was on the run, in connection with an assault case.

Insp Goko appealed to members of the public with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects to approach any nearest police station.

“They can also make use of our police suggestion boxes,” he said.