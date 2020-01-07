Fidelis Munyoro / Yeukai Karengezeka, Harare Bureau

Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, has been granted $50 000 bail coupled with stringent conditions, pending trial on a number of criminal charges.

She is facing charges of attempted murder and externalisation of foreign currency, money laundering and fraud.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda granted the bail and ordered Mubaiwa to surrender her diplomatic passport and title deeds to her Highlands home as surety.

She is required to report once a fortnight at Borrowdale police station, not to interfere with State witnesses and to reside at her Borrowdale Brooke mansion until the matter is finalised.

Granting Mubaiwa bail Justice Kwenda castigated the lower court magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere for making a decision influenced by policy considerations overriding the Constitution.

When he denied Mubaiwa bail, Mr Mberewere said the court should be alive to national policies that are relevant to the administration of justice and dealing with certain crimes.

He said a court dealing with anti-corruption matters must give voice to such national policies on fighting corruption.

The State had opposed bail on the grounds that previously, suspects who were facing charges of corruption and granted bail and surrendered their passports still skipped the country.

Justice Kwenda rejected the trial magistrate’s view, saying the submission by the prosecution in the lower court, which was accepted and adopted by the court, constituted the kind of megaphone posturing not only misplaced and unfortunate, but which must be avoided by an officer of the court.

“It is not fair for a court official to mislead the public by blaming the bail system for the inertia in the fight against corruption,” he said.

The fight against corruption cannot be achieved through detention without trial or pre-trial incarceration.

“Accordingly, it is inappropriate for the State to argue for pre-trial incarceration as a matter of policy to deal with the problem of corruption,” said Justice Kwenda.

“Such a policy would be invalid due to inconsistency with the Constitution. The court a quo erred when it accepted the argument.”

Through her lawyer, Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, instructed by Mr Taona Nyamakura, Mubaiwa appealed for bail, arguing the State would have no problems in extraditing her from South Africa in the event that she crossed the border into that country since her properties were already known and identified.

She also argued that she was not a flight risk since she could be detected by anyone in the event that she decided to leave the court’s jurisdiction.