Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A LEADING global business and financial media group, Bloomberg has listed Zimbabwe among top 24 destinations to visit this year despite widespread negative publicity from foreign media.

The listing was based on views of a “network of in-the-know editors and global correspondents” with regards to inspiring spots that will be particularly enticing this year.

The full list of the 24 destinations comprise Montenegro, Northern Italy, Ionian Islands, Yosenite, Kyrgyzstan, Budapest, Bolivia, Mozambique, Andalucia, Finger Lakes, Jamaica, Cairo, Antigua, Alaska, Guatemala, Riviera Nayarit, Bangkok, Lombok, Ethiopia, Queensland, Israel, West Hollywood, Hawaii and Zimbabwe.

There was no clarification if the list follows any particular order.

Zimbabwe is endowed with both natural and man-made attractions such as the Mighty Victoria Falls, Matopo Hills, Great Zimbabwe Monuments and wildlife at Hwange, Zambezi, Mana Pools and Gonarezhou National Parks among others.

“It’s a wonder, so many travellers never make it past Victoria Falls when some of Africa’s biggest concentrations of wildlife, most qualified guides and best all-around values are just beyond its roaring depths,” wrote the financial group on its website.

It stated that the best time to visit Zimbabwe is between June and November when wildlife visit Zambezi River especially Mana Pools for drinking.

December to March are low season months, noted Bloomberg.

The Bloomberg endorsement of Zimbabwe as a tourist destination of choice comes after numerous similar endorsements.

The international holiday rental search engine, HomeToGo, also named the country among the top 10 trending destinations for United Kingdom-based tourists putting it on number six last year.

HomeToGo believes that Zimbabwe as a nation, has a lot to offer, which includes good hospitability, beautiful landscapes, wildlife and great eco-tourism opportunities.

Zimbabwe also won an award for the most sustainable tourist destination at the International Tourism Bourse in Germany and was also voted the third must-visit destination after Sri Lanka and Germany.

National Geographic also acknowledged the country as one of the prime tourist destinations in the world.

A United States magazine, Travel + Leisure, named Victoria Falls Safari Lodge the 5th top resort hotel in Africa.

Victoria Falls Safari Lodge is one of the many tourism facilities under the grand banner of leading hospitality group Africa Albida Tourism (AAT).

During the festive season, a number of high-profile celebrities visited the country in what the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority said is an endorsement of the country as a destination of choice.

Hollywood stars Michael Douglas, wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and children Dylan and Carys were in the resort town on Christmas Day.

Right on their heels came UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and wife Barbara who are still in the country touring leisure areas.

Soon after, another American celebrity couple Trai Byers and wife Grace Gealey-Byers visited and booked in Victoria Falls for Christmas Holiday

Before them was South African television presenter and socialite Maps Maponyane and the Honorary Commander of the British Royal Navy Mrs Durdana Ansari.