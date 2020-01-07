Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) will enrol its members for the Zifa Level One and Level Two coaching courses that are scheduled for the end of this month.

The courses are open to all aspiring coaches and non-contracted coaches, and Zisca wants more than 200 of its members to attend both courses this year.

“The courses will be conducted under the auspices of Zifa incorporating Caf and Fifa. We are also encouraging coaches to advance academically to keep abreast with modern coaching trends as it will not end at Level One and Level Two certificates,” said Morris Mukwiti, the Zisca secretary-general.

Zisca seeks to make the association a viable and vibrant brand for Bulawayo-based coaches in Bulawayo in 2020.

It’s recruiting coaches based in Bulawayo and has targeted a membership of 500.

Mukwiti indicated that the association will also focus on the welfare of coaches and their families as one of their major priorities.

“We are aiming to boost our financial coffers to enable us to assist where necessary in terms of the coaches’ welfare,” he said.