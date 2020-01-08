Nyore Madzianike,Senior Court Reporter

Water Connect chief executive officer Smolly Moyo reportedly duped a businessman of R290 522 after claiming she was President Mnangagwa’s aunt and could get her “nephew” to help recover US$700 000 he had lost to another person.

She allegedly defrauded Prince Abraham, who has business interests in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Moyo, who is on $5 000 bail, has since appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, charged with fraud.

The State led by Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa yesterday indicated that investigations into her matter were complete and the Prosecutor-General’s Office has since been furnished with the docket.

It is alleged that in June last year, Abraham was introduced to Moyo by Khayelista Tshuma, and she indicated that she could assist him in recovering his US$700 000, since she was related to the President and would make arrangements so Abraham could meet the President.

The court heard that on June 7, Moyo met Abraham in Harare where she told him that she had met the President during a clean-up campaign. Moyo allegedly made Abraham believe that she had briefed the President about the challenges he was facing in transferring money into the FNB account of his South African company, Nediac Automation.

She also allegedly told Abraham that she had a facility with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe which allows her to effect telegraphic money transfers and was in a position to assist.

The court heard that Moyo requested Abraham to transfer the equivalent of R470 522.

It is the State’s case that Moyo forged a copy of a telegraphic money transfer worth R470 522, saying it was processed at Ecobank Borrowdale branch. When the transfer did not reflect in his company’s South African bank account, Abraham requested Moyo to reverse the transfer.

Moyo, however, told him that she could not reverse it, as it would compromise her company.

The court heard that between July 4 and 10 last year, Abraham received a total of R180 000 in his Nedlac Automation bank account, which Moyo claimed to have deposited.

It was during that time that Abraham discovered that he had been duped after Moyo failed to account for the remaining R290 522, according to the State.

Moyo is expected back in court on February 13 for her routine remand.