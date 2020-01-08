THE Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) says plans are at an advanced stage to import battery electric vehicles to save fossil fuel and reduce global warming emissions.

In an interview with ZBCtv this week, the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED) managing director Mr Davison Mhaka said taking advantage of abundant lithium deposits in Zimbabwe, the Government plans to import electricity-powered vehicles that will also go a long way in saving foreign currency for importing fuel.

“Soon we are going to import vehicles which are electrically powered. As CMED we are under Government, we are going to implement this initiative so that others will copy from us.

“This is also a smart way of conserving our environment through carbon emissions,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s lithium deposits are second to none in Africa with exploratory surveys confirming the mineral’s deposits in Bikita, Goromonzi, and Kamativi.

An electric car is an automobile that is propelled by one or more electric motors, using energy stored in rechargeable batteries.

Compared with internal combustion engine cars, electric cars are quieter, and have no tailpipe emissions and lower emissions in general.

Last year, Energy and Power Development Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi said the Government will unveil incentives for the introduction of electric vehicles in the country.

He said incentives for introducing electric vehicles have been unveiled, attendant infrastructure would be put in place.

This paper has it on good authority that some of the incentives include total waiver or drastic reduction on electric vehicles’ import duty, preferential licensing system through relevant bodies and facilitating the groundwork for the future prospect of having local assembly or manufacture of the vehicles.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has indicated that it was in the process of acquiring an electric vehicle to be used to promote the technology in the country.

Interest in electric vehicles is sharply rising across the world as they are seen as cheaper to operate compared to petrol and diesel vehicles.

For Zimbabwe, which is contending with shortages of forex, the adoption of the electric vehicles technology would be seen as some sort of panacea to the growing demand of forex. — ZBCtv/Business Chronicle