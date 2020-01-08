Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Winky D’s Njema album which was launched on New Year’s Eve has lived up to its billing as songs on the album have proved popular with music lovers.

The album has 12 tracks and these are Amai, Chandelier, Sekai, Chitekete, Siya So, Ijipita, Ndidye Mari ft Buffalo Souljah, Naye, Bhatiri, Murombo, Area 51 and Mangerengere.

The Zimdancehall kingpin put up a scintillating and energetic performance at the album launch when he played the popular songs Njema, Sekai and Chandelier.

A number of fans have since the launch of the album taken to social media to express how delighted they are listening to the songs.

One Kelvin Kufanesu posted saying, “Yoh awesome I’m loving how your music has matured like an 18th century wine served in a five-star hotel in France.”

A fan Maxwell Mafa said Winky D has matured over time and deserves to be honoured for such.

“We played this album the whole day, haisi yevana iyi ndeyedu (this one is not for children but us adults), getting better with each album, enough respect.,” said Mafa.

For Lionel Light, he compared Winky D to Bob Marley.

“Jamaica was having Bob Marley and in Zimbabwe we have Winky D.”

“My Shona is terrible, most times I can’t translate what is being sung but Winky D’s songs not only reach the ear but deep down. There’s a message & I love it. #Ijipita #Njema. Keep it up Winky D DiBigman,” said Mehl Moses.

Speaking from his base in Harare, Winky D said he is overwhelmed with the way the album is being taken by the public and said that the Njema project is not yet over as music videos are on the way.

“The album is being taken in quite a good way. Why do l say so? A lot of people that I have asked are saying four or five songs are their favourites and that is a very good response.

“We are not stopping on vocals productions as plans are underway to do videos,” said Winky D through his manager Jonathan Banda.

Songs that have won the hearts of many include Chandelier, Sekai, Ijipita, Ndidye Mari and Area 51. – @mthabisi_mthire.