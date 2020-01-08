Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

MULTI award-winning songbird Novuyo Seagirl has broken her silence on the copyright issue of the Aeiou hit.

Seven month ago self-exiled politician Professor Jonathan Moyo took to Twitter accusing the house songstress of plagiarising the hit single.

The single went on to win the biggest gong of 2019 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards, the Song of the Year.

Professor Moyo tweeted at that time saying: “Hopefully Novuyo Seagirl will soon credit the song and studio from which she took the ‘A E I O U’ idea and refrain. The studio guys who worked with her and her twin sister are disappointed!”

Novuyo Seagirl described Professor Moyo’s claims as ridiculous. “That is total nonsense. There is no such thing. He (Professor Moyo) anticipated the wrong thing. What I can agree on is that I was signed under Sunshine Studios Stable which he owns sometime in 2012. We did a song called Things you do for me and yes it had a line that says AEIOU but it was not a complete song,” said Novuyo Seagirl.

She said the two songs are completely different.

“The one we did for Sunshine Studios was a friendship song while this one that I did with Lance Hebron is a love song. These claims that the song belongs to Sunshine Studios are totally untrue,” said Novuyo.

Meanwhile, Novuyo Seagirl who last year was also involved in a nasty fight over money with videographer Vusa Blaqs said she will this year focus on releasing more videos but will not work with him.

“The plan is to keep working and producing good music to penetrate the global market. More hits, music videos and collaborations with big names are coming as I want to grow the Novuyo Seagirl brand,” she said. – @mthabisi_mthire.