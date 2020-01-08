Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ONLY one Zimbabwean, believed to be Joey Antipas, applied for the vacant Warriors’ job alongside 12 foreigners that deposited their CVs when Zifa advertised the post last month.

The coaching post was left vacant after the shock resignation of Sunday Chidzambwa in 2019 following the Warriors’ poor showing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zifa then appointed Chicken Inn gaffer Antipas on an interim basis until the end of last month. The national association flighted adverts inviting applications for a substantive head coach.

According to the chairman of the Zifa Technical and Development Committee, Bryton Malandule, only one Zimbabwean responded to the advert, with the rest coming from foreigners.

“I can confirm that we had an overwhelming number of applications for the Warriors’ job, although only one was a local applicant that I cannot reveal for now as we are yet to meet as a committee to shortlist the candidates,” said Malandule, who is deputised by Zifa Southern Region chairman Andrew Tapela.

Malandule said they were eager to appoint a coach before the end of this month in time for resumption of the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.

The draw for the Caf second phase preliminary qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup will be held on January 21 in Cairo, Egypt.

Twenty-six seeded teams and 14 winners from the preliminary round will be categorised into 10 groups of four teams each.

Matches are set to commence in March 2020 and the group stage should be concluded by October 2021.

Ten group winners will be paired to play in knockout matches in the third and final round from which five victorious teams will qualify for the Qatar World Cup finals.

The tournament runs from November 21 to December 18.

The Warriors edged Somalia 3-2 in the first stage of the preliminary competition over two legs played in September 2019.

Having lost 0-1 in Djibouti, Zimbabwe scored three times after the interval in the return leg to beat Somalia 3-1 at the National Sports Stadium.

“Our appointment will also be influenced by the association’s financial ability because it won’t make any sense for us to appoint someone that we will not be able to pay.

“It’s something we will avoid at all costs, especially when it comes to foreigners because Fifa doesn’t take kindly to ill-treatment of foreigners and we have a nasty experience as a country regarding that,” said Malandule.

Chronicle Sport understands that two Serbian nationals Micho and Kosta Papic, who had stints with South African giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs respectively, and an unnamed Angolan are among the foreign contingent that threw in their applications.

Unless Zifa, which is running on a shoe-string budget, get external funding for the national team coach, odds favour Antipas to be appointed.

“The government needs to take an active role in the Warriors’ coach’s job as is the norm in most countries. There might even be a government to government agreement as was the case with the late German national Reinhard Fabisch,” said an observer.

After resumption of the World Cup qualifiers in March, the coach will also take charge of the national team in the Chan finals that will be held in Cameroon in April.