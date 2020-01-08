Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE country’s top swimmers are expected to converge at Bulawayo City Pool for the National Senior Swimming Championships that get underway this evening.

Swimmers from five provinces – Mashonaland, Manicaland, Masvingo, Mashonaland Country Districts and Matabeleland – will be competing in the annual event.

Matabeleland Amateur Swimming Board spokesperson Thomas Werret said all logistics were in place and some teams had arrived for the gala.

“We expect the gala to be very competitive. The teams have started arriving and we are looking forward to an exciting event. Close to 200 swimmers are expected to take part in this five-day event. Swimmers will compete in the Under-12, 14, 16 and 18 age groups,” said Werret.

“We expect some national records to tumble, as swimmers will be out to improve their time. We urge aquatic sport lovers to come and cheer the swimmers, whom we believe will one day represent the country at regional and international events.”

Mashonaland have dominated previous national competitions by huge margins, but hosts, Matabeleland will be hoping their top performers Timea Schultz, who clinched gold medals in all her races in the Matabeleland championships, Rollo Riana, Onye Onovo, Sancia Bravo, Denilson Cyprianos, Tichatonga Makaya, Tawanda Chisungo, Dylan Lee, Onesmus Ngwenya and Brett Jones can reduce the gap in this gala.

Matabeleland squad

Under-12

Girls: Luba Malinga, Shayna Middleton, Mbali Sibanda, Savanna Smith, Shumurai Zvenyika.

Boys: Nathan Chibva, Liam Chicksen, Daniel Conolly, Patrick Duff, Nsiki Sibanda, Josh Siwela, Teak Watson

Under-14

Girls: Olivia Accorsi, Jade Chicksen, Zoe Gangira, Nozi Moyo, Pamela Ncube, Onye Onovo, Chante Querl, Desiree Soganile

Boys: Kayden Bhana, Dale Clay, Jayden De Swardt, Garrick Duff, Tawanda Jani, Tichatonga Makaya, Ruan Nel, Onesimus Ngwenya, Cameron Rae, Reece Rollo, Emmanuel Sibanda, Mitchell Stanley, Miguel Timveos, Khaya Vimba

Under-16

Girls: Ngosika Onovo, Timea Schultz.

Boys: Tawanda Chisungu, Dylan Lee, Dom McKechnie, Sean Mutazu, Tsepang Ndlovu, Nathan Ngwenya, Codie Selman, Cory Werrett

Under-18

Girls: Sancia Bravo, Aisha Mahomed, Riana Rollo, Lindi Bhebe, Stacey Babbage, Jaime Van Wyk.

Boys: Andy Cyprianos, Denilson Cyprianos, Isemonger Roan Isemonger, Brett Jones, Farhaan May, Joash McKonie, Tait Mills, Jasper Mpofu, Liam O Hara, Jake Oostindien, Quintin Tayali. – @innocentskizoe