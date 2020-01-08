Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Volleyball Association (BVA) will hold an extraordinary congress this Saturday to align its constitution with the new Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) constitution.

BVA held its elective general meeting in December 2019 where William Mazviro retained his post as chairperson.

His executive, which will serve for four years includes his deputies Tawanda Makombe and Ntombizodwa Maseko. Munyaradzi Chigudu is the secretary-general, with Philani Khumalo taking up the treasurer’s post. Nomusa Moyo, Tariro Ushe and Alex Mukoka will serve as committee members.

The immediate business for the executive at this weekend’s congress is to amend the constitution and outline plans for 2020.

“The congress is about us making amendments to our constitution as well as mapping the way forward for our league. We had a successful 2019 and we hope to carry on from where we left,” said Mazviro.

BVA is also set to honour players and officials that excelled in 2019. – @innocentskizoe