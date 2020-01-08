Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FS Raiders have started preparations for a Women’s Tag Rugby Sevens tournament scheduled for February 8 in South Africa.

Raiders is a rugby team that promotes the excellence of rugby in the community and provides safe and secure facilities for players. They conduct their training sessions at Allan Wilson High School in Harare.

The tournament draws clubs from Africa to compete in one showpiece to promote the sport of tag rugby.

“The club has good reason to be proud of the support it constantly receives and we look to 2020 to continue with this good fortune,” said Savious Ngundu, chairman of the FS Raiders.

He said those wanting to join the club were welcome, as they cater for players of all ages and abilities.

They recently participated in the Zambezi Sevens’ trophy in Victoria Falls where they beat Zambian side Livingstone Rhino 36-05.

Tag rugby or flag rugby, is a non-contact team game in which each player wears a belt that has two velcro tags attached to it or shorts with velcro patches.