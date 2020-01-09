Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

POLICE in Masvingo have arrested four armed robbers who preyed on travellers during the festive holiday along major highways while driving in a Honda Fit vehicle.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said Munyaradzi Mafuratidze of Mucheke D suburb, Kuzivakwashe Jinjika (24) of Runyararo West, Tafadzwa Mudambi (36) and Tachiona Zimuto of Siski township, at the 5km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

She said the quartet allegedly committed the crimes between December 22, 2019 and New Year (2020).

She said the suspects were expected to appear in court facing four counts of robbery.

“I can confirm the arrest of four suspects in connection with robbery incidents during the festive period.

“The quartet which was travelling in a Honda Fit, AEL 6909 would offer unsuspecting travellers lifts along the Masvingo-Mbalabala road and Masvingo-Mutare Road.

“The gang would rob the passengers at knife point,” said Chief Insp Mazula.

She said the suspects operated during the wee hours of the night.

Chief Insp Mazula said in one incident, the suspects gave a lift to travellers who were going to Zvishavane.

After travelling for five kilometres along the Masvingo-Mbalabala road, Mafuratidze stopped the vehicle.

She said one of the suspects produced a knife before demanding cash and cell phones from the six passengers.

The gang sped off towards Masvingo leaving their victims stranded, she said.

On another day during the same period, the gang robbed three travellers who they had offered a lift to Mutare.

The robbery spree ended on Monday at around 10am when a policeman from Masvingo Rural spotted the vehicle at the 5km peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road and phoned his colleagues who were manning a road block at the 10 km peg.

She said the car was intercepted leading to the gang’s arrest.

She said the notorious quartet also attacked other motorists attending to tyre punctures within the same period.- @walterbmswazie2