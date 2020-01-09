The Herald
Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter
Anothet human traffiker Norest Maruma who was arrested along with Marodza, was last year jailed for 20 years on Human trafficking charges and is serving her jail term.
Marodza told the court that he was ‘violently ill’ and was admitted in hospital for three days which resulted in him failing to attend court on his judgement day.
The State led by Ms Netsai Mushayabasa told the court that Marodza was in willful default as he was arrested doing his errands in town.
Magistrate Bianca Makwande confirmed Marodza’s warrant of arrest and remanded him in custody to January 23 for his judgement.
Leave a Reply