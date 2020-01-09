Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AMAPIANO kingpins Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa are billed to perform in Bulawayo on January 25 at BAC Leisure.

Known to many as the Scorpion kings, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa are the hottest duo in Southern Africa as they have managed to produce hit after hit. These include Akulaleki by Samthng Soweto and Shasha, Vula Vala ft Nokwazi and Nana Thula ft Njelic.

Both artistes performed in Bulawayo last year but on different occasions and this time they will be together on stage.

Organiser of the show, Patrice Manyathela said the show will coincide with his birthday celebrations.

“The show was deliberately timed to coincide with my birthday celebrations. The show is meant to bring together the Amapiano genre lovers,” said Manyathela.

He said the show was also a thank you to the people of Bulawayo for supporting the joint.

“We aim to break the circle that the biggest parties are for December. If you give people what they want the partying can even be lit on a Tuesday,” he said.

Asked if the ‘January disease’ will not affect the show, Manyathela said: “Judging from our last show when I came with DJ Tira, I could say Bulawayo shares the same taste of music with South Africa, so many will do their best to attend.”

The Scorpion kingpins bring with them three-hit EPs- The Scorpion Kings, Piano Hub and the return of the scorpion kings.

DJ Maphorisa is a platinum-selling DJ and record producer from South Africa. He has worked with musicians all over the world, including Drake, Wizkid and Major Lazer in the world recognised hit Particular.

Kabza de Small started singing in 2013 and began playing at gigs in 2016. He released his first album, Avenue Sounds, in 2016 and in 2018 had his first hit with Umshove featuring DJ Leehleza. – @mthabisi_mthire.