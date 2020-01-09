Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have renewed chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube’s tenure for one year and are now in the hunt for a marketing executive as the club moves towards full compliance with club licensing.

Bosso have always led in terms of professionalism and adherence to its constitution despite financial challenges.

“The chief executive officer’s contract has been extended by another year. It was a unanimous decision by the executive and as we speak to you he is already in office doing his duties,” said club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe yesterday.

Dube, a former club committee member and secretary-general, was first appointed Bosso chief executive officer in May 2017 on a two-year contract, replacing veteran administrator Ndumiso Gumede, who retired after an illustrious football administration career.

Mhlophe also revealed that the club was eager to engage a marketing expert.

“In any organisation, you can’t really do anything or much without a marketing department and we would want to have that as Highlanders. If all goes well, that post must be filled before the end of the year.

“The Premier Soccer League is actually supporting the idea of clubs having marketing portfolios,” said Mhlophe, who runs a successful security company.