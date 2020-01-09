Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RIDING high on his 2019 success, gospel musician Prophet Freddy said he will this year work even harder to take his music to another level.

His hit Munyama Wegonzo was voted second best on the 2019 Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola top 50 and is still a favourite on most radio stations.

Speaking from his base in Harare, Prophet Freddy said he was already working on an album to be released soon.

“I’m working on a new album which I expect to release around April. I’m also doing a collaboration with Tapiwa Samanyanga for a single called Pressure Zero.

Prophet Freddy said his 2019 Album Kastep Kenyasha has been very successful and had inspired him to produce more albums. His song Bag was number one and Munyama Wegonzo was number 11 on National FM top 20 while Kastep Kenyasha was number six on ZBC TV Top 50 music videos.

Munyama Wegonzo was number three on Diamond FM Super 50 and Kastep Kenyasha was number 13 on the same chart.

Prophet Freddy said the financial challenges being faced by many artistes had seen the decline in the quality of music hence the need for sponsors to assist.

“Most musicians end up compromising on quality especially when working on music videos because of limited resources,” he said.

Prophet Freddy appealed to authorities to work on finding a solution to the challenge of piracy which he said was shortchanging artistes.

He said individuals involved in piracy were feasting on the sweat of artistes who were spending time and resources only for their works to be stolen.

Prophet Freddy has done a collaboration with Tocky Vibes on the song Ndekeda which sparked controversy as the music video had a depiction of prostitutes while he is a clergyman. – @mthabisi_mthire.