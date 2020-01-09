Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE return to Test cricket this month for the first time since their tour of Bangladesh in November 2018 when they host Sri Lanka for two matches in Harare.

The first Test will be held at Harare Sports Club from January 19-23 followed by the second from January 27-31.

No points are up for grabs since Zimbabwe are not part of the ICC Test Championship.

Chevrons coach Lalchand Rajput is looking forward to a competitive series and described Sri Lanka as a “very competitive team”.

“For us, it’s a new beginning, a new chapter, and it’s good that we are starting off with the long version, which always brings the best out of players,” said Rajput.

Zimbabwe will go into a training camp today, with players that excelled in first-class cricket and the Logan Cup being assessed.

“It’s important to have players performing well in first-class cricket and I am happy that in the Logan Cup we have players that have scored centuries and taken five wickets and more.

“This bodes well for our preparations and it’s always good to have players who are match-fit and in good nick. During our 10-day camp, we will attend to a few issues, including the processes, as we fine-tune our team ahead of the series,” Rajput said.

Sri Lanka last toured Zimbabwe in October-November 2016 for two Tests that they won.

Although Zimbabwe last played Test cricket in Bangladesh in November 2018, Rajput is confident his players will put on a competitive show on home soil.

“We know our home conditions better; our players are getting match-fit and enjoying some game time. So, all we have to do is to get in the middle and perform. We have not had much game time, so the players will be very keen and eager to seize this opportunity to do well.”