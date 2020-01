Walter Mswazie in Masvingo A 47-YEAR-OLD Chivi man allegedly sat on top of his sleeping 101-year-old grandfather and suffocated him for refusing to pray for him, police have confirmed. David Chokureva of Mhosva Village under Headman Chipindu allegedly forced open the door to Maribha Chaka’s bedroom in the wee hours of the night. He attempted to […]