Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

THE Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team have no time to waste ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe are set to face the Islanders in a two-match Test series at home and yesterday the association called up a 25-man provisional squad which immediately reported for duty under coach Lalchand Rajput.

In line with the coach’s vision of building for the future, the training squad includes nine uncapped players, among them Mountaineers opening batsman Kevin Kasuza and his Rangers counterpart Brian Mudzinganyama who have been rewarded for their fine Logan Cup form.

Having also impressed in the four-day competition, pace bowlers Charlton Tshuma of Rangers and Mountaineers pair William Mashinge and Victor Nyauchi will be getting a look-in during the camp alongside spinners Ainsley Ndlovu and Tapiwa Mufudza of Tuskers and Eagles respectively.

The other uncapped players vying for places in the final 15-man squad for the series is the Eagles duo of all-rounder Tinotenda Mutombodzi and left-arm seamer Richard Ngarava.

Apart from the newly appointed captain Sean Williams and other experienced players such as Brendan Taylor, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Kyle Jarvis and Donald Tiripano, the training squad also includes Prince Masvaure and Timycen Maruma.

Probably the most notable omission was Tendai Chisoro, who has been enjoying good returns in the Logan Cup first class competition with both bat and ball. However, his omission was as a result of unresolved contractual issues with ZC.

“We have the Logan Cup underway and the players who have been performing will get a look-in. It’s important to have players performing well in first-class cricket and I am happy that in the Logan Cup we have players who have scored centuries and taken five wickets and more.

“This bodes well for our preparations and it’s always good to have players who are match-fit and in good nick.

“During our 10-day camp, we will attend to a few issues, including the processes, as we fine-tune our team ahead of the series,” said Rajput.

The squad will have at least 10 days to prepare for the series. The first Test is scheduled for January 19-23, with the second match set for January 27-31. Both matches will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Zimbabwe have not played Test cricket since November 2018 when they toured Bangladesh and they would need to work hard to shake off the rust.

Zimbabwe Provisional Test Squad

Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza Butt, Regis Chakabva, Brian Chari, Tendai Chatara, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Kyle Jarvis, Kevin Kasuza, Timycen Maruma, William Mashinge, Prince Masvaure, Brandon Mavuta, Peter Joseph Moor, Brian Mudzinganyama, Tapiwa Mufudza, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano, Charlton Tshuma, Sean Williams