Sydney Mubaiwa in Zaka

GOVERNMENT’s recently established community bakeries have started producing high quality confectionery items at less than half the price charged by conventional bakers in Masvingo.

A loaf of bread in parts of rural Masvingo is now selling at $8,50 compared to $18,50 retail price prevailing across the country.

In an interview yesterday, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development Cde Clemence Chiduwa said the community bakeries programme has resulted in the creation of jobs and economic empowerment of villagers as well as improving nutrition among the populace.

Cde Chiduwa said food security was guaranteed if production was done at village level.

“The opening up of community bakeries has resulted in the creation of employment for the youths and women,” he said.

He said it was important for people to consider sticking to healthy eating habits as the country strives to have an upper middle-income economy by the year 2030.

“We want to destroy the cartels and bring the prices down,” he said.

In Zaka Central, the community -led bakeries project was officially launched last week, with the local MP Cde Davison Svuure urging the youths to take the project seriously as it was going to transform lives.

“The project is going to empower our youths and women and I am very sure it is going to transform our lives”, he said.

A snap survey last week established that more than 400 bakeries were operating in Masvingo.

Zaka East constituency, whose MP is Cde Chiduwa, officially launched the projects over the weekend.

Women and youths from all seven wards were trained in making confectionery, petroleum jelly, shoe and floor polish.

A number of women said they were happy with the Government’s introduction of community bakeries as they can now generate income for their families.

“As women, we are very happy that income generating projects have come to our doorsteps. We sell a loaf of bread for $8,50 and buns are going for $1 for two.

“We are now able to raise money for our families and paying school fees for our children has been made easier. We are being encouraged to work hard so that we can grow our economy to achieve Vision 2030,” said Mrs Ellen Moyo.

Mrs Moyo said her group pockets more than $1 200 per week.

Zaka East Constituency Coordinator Cde Pepukai Chiwewe hailed President Mnangagwa’s visionary leadership saying his message to the people at last year’s conference held at Goromonzi High School had set a tone to enhance production.

“As Zaka East Constituency, we are going to embark on a number of income-generating projects targeting all the three wings, the youths, women’s league and the main wing,” said Cde Chiwewe.

He said the breadmaking project would alleviate bread shortages and communities would no longer be held to ransom by bakeries.

“Moving at this rate, I foresee those high charging bakeries going out of business. Imagine if all our groups operate on full throttle. Some bakeries are now used to monopolising the market while the majority is suffering. That is why President Mnangagwa has said let’s set aside politics and focus more on the economy,” he said.

A $2 million fund for community bakeries has been secured from Government and was disbursed by the Women’s Bank through the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.