THE EATC Group of schools continues to assert its position as a shining light in the country as it continues to attain the best results in academics.

The educational group has branded itself over 19 years with consistent good results into a symbol of brilliance par excellence.

The school comprising Sibanesezwe Primary School and EATC High School in Bulawayo was established in the year 2000.

The school has become a mainstay of the country’s educational system, churning out students grounded in practical knowledge that have become successful entrepreneurs and leaders in their own right.

The EATC Group’s primary school, Sibanesezwe has cemented its place as a junior school of choice with consistent impressive results.

EATC Public Relations Director Mrs Sichelesile Ncube said the school produced a 100 percent pass rate in the 2019 Grade 7 examinations putting it in the top five schools which produced excellent results in the province.

The EATC group has made significant strides in ensuring it maintains pole position through recruiting highly qualified, knowledgeable staff and promoting the use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

Both schools led by vibrant and visionary heads have embraced the E-Learning concept that has resulted in the schools gradually working towards a technologically advanced school in line with its 2020 vision.

“The schools’ ECD class has become a model for emulation and continues to provide a very strong foundation at the Primary School. The teacher pupil ratio is excellent, giving the teacher more time to focus on individual pupils with special needs,” said Mrs Ncube who takes pride in the school which continues to stride towards world class education centre status.

Not only does the primary school excel in academics but it also offers an array of sporting activities for pupils which qualifies it to be the centre of choice and a place where parents can register their children for a wholesome education.

The EATC group has also embarked on the development of a University, Zimbabwe Entrepreneurial University (ZEU) as the latest growth for the group.

Mrs Ncube said the latest project done in partnership with Chinhoyi University of Technology will lead to the offering of Degree Programmes at the local campus in Paddonhurst along De beer Avenue.

It is anticipated that once all processes are complete the first intake in Entrepreneurship will be this year. — @michellzvanyanya2.