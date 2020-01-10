Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHAMPIONS FC Platinum are believed to have sealed a deal for out of contract Highlanders’ midfielder Denzel Khumalo.

A source close to both parties told Chronicle Sport that the talented midfielder had signed a three-year deal with Pure Platinum Play.

“Khumalo is now an FC Platinum player, the deal is done. The desire to reunite with coach Hendrik Pieter de Jongh influenced the move,” said the source.

FC Platinum public relations officer Chido Chizondo said she had no information pertaining to such a deal.

Khumalo is one of the Bosso players, whose contract expired at the end of last year together with Ben Munsaka, Munyaradzi Chitambwe and McClive Phiri.

The move will see the 21-year-old re-unite with former boss De Jongh, who joined the Zvishavane-based outfit early this week.

It comes as no surprise that the talented midfielder has chosen to join De Jongh as the Dutchman was behind his resurgence last season after he had been frozen out of the team by previous coaches Madinda Ndlovu and Mandla Mpofu due to unbecoming off the field behaviour that attracted negative publicity to himself and the club.

De Jongh however brought out the best of the midfielder soon after his arrival in September and he suddenly became a first team regular.

Last week FC Platinum released six senior players, goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, midfielders Devon Chafa, Charles Sibanda, Rodwell Chinyengetere and strikers Albert Eonde and Mkhokheli Dube.

The club has acquired the services of defender Nomore Chinyerere from relegated Hwange, attacking midfielders Stanley Ngala from Manica Diamonds and Jimmy Gwara from ZPC Kariba as well as former Triangle United attacking midfielder Ralph Kawondera. — @innocentskizoe