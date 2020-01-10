Cape Town — Former Manchester United and Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Bosnich believes the Australian Open should be postponed due to the ongoing bushfire crisis.

The ATP Cup is currently taking place in Australia, and organisers have appeared to rule out the Australian Open being affected by the situation.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Bosnich says that all sporting events should be suspended until the crisis abates.

“People have lost everything including their lives. Over six million hectares have been destroyed and it’s ongoing,” he said.

“The air here in Sydney … you can only see about 300 metres away.

“Me personally, I’m always of the opinion that when there’s such a disaster (as this) everything else should pretty much stop.

“We had the debate about the fireworks display for New Year’s Eve and why people are suffering so great I believe the least you can do is stop.

“But as was made aware to me there are people coming from all over the country and world with pre-paid fares and hotels.

“It’s very difficult because it’s unprecedented and people are really suffering.”

The Australian Open is due to start on January 20, with a fund-raising exhibition featuring Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams also scheduled for January 15.

Craig Tiley, the tournament director, previously said: “The forecast is good. We don’t expect any delays and we’ve implemented additional measures to ensure the Australian Open will be able to run as scheduled.”

Meanwhile, A signed dress worn by Serena Williams at her first tournament of the year is being auctioned off to raise funds for firefighters tackling Australia’s unprecedented bushfire emergency.

Williams, who is preparing for this month’s Australian Open at the WTA Auckland Classic, joins a slate of sports stars from around the world who have stumped up memorabilia and cash to help pay for firefighting efforts.

“I have so many friends in Australia and it’s just been really tragic all around,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion said on Friday.

“I just keep asking every day to people back home or in Australia, what can I do? Is there anything I can do? It’s literally devastating for me and I’m sure a lot of other people feel the same way.”

Her outfit, listed as “a bespoke Nike dress made specifically for Serena”, was worn by the American when she beat Italy’s Camila Giorgi in the first round at Auckland. Williams progressed to the tournament’s semi-finals on Friday.

Also for sale is a tennis ball signed by Williams and Caroline Wozniacki, as well as a one-hour private training session from Serena’s long-time mentor Patrick Mouratoglou.

The auction closes at midday today.

Earlier on Friday, Australian cricket legend Shane Warne raised more than A$1 million for bushfire victims by auctioning off the “baggy green” cap he wore through his Test career.

It came a day after reigning Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton pledged $500 000 for relief efforts, saying that he had been deeply saddened by reports that over a billion animals had been killed in the fires. — AFP-Sport24.