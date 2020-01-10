Gold surged past the $1 600 level for the first time in nearly seven years earlier yesterday after Iran carried out retaliatory attacks against US forces in Iraq, but the metal pared gains as investors awaited reaction from the White House.

Spot gold rose 0,4 percent to $1 579,33 per ounce at 1246 GMT, having earlier risen as much as 2,4 percent to its highest since March 2013 to $1 610,90.

US gold futures rose 0,4 percent to $1 580,70 per ounce.

“Gold is paring some gains right now as the retaliation was not seen as aggressive as the markets thought it would be and investors are booking profit for that reason,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

“How gold will move from here is pinned on what US President Donald Trump says when America wakes up,” Hansen added.

He said at the end of this day gold would either be back at $1 600 levels or be heading down to $1 550.

Iranian state television said that at least 80 people were killed in attacks involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on US targets in Iraq yesterday morning.

The move by Iran came hours after the funeral of Tehran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani, whose killing in a US drone strike last week intensified fears of a war in the Middle East.

US President Trump said in a tweet late on Tuesday that “All is well!”, and that he would make a statement yesterday morning. — AFP.