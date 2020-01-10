Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

RELEGATED Hwange FC reportedly wants players that are below the age of 28 years for their 2020 Division One campaign and has set itself a two-year target to return to the topflight league.

Chipangano were relegated for the second time inside a decade last season despite having started the season on a high that saw them at one time even being touted as Premiership title contenders.

Their world however crumbled like a deck of cards as the season wore on.

The dramatic and painful fall was attributed largely to some administrative bungling and financial challenges.

In a bid to save their sinking ship, assistant coach Brian Njobvu was sacrificed, with former skipper and defender Obert ‘Cobra’ Moyo recalled from ZPC Hwange to assist coach Nation Dube.

However, Dube was also later shown the door after an alleged fallout with a member of the administration, Khumbulani Mbano, who was accused of making unilateral decisions on key issues that had a direct effect on the team.

Dube was replaced by former goalkeeper Edmore ‘MaMkhwebu’ Sibanda on an interim basis but the damage had already been done.

“The club has made a decision to retire all players above 28 years and these include Gilbert Zulu, Felix Chindungwe, Gerald Ndlovu, Andrew Chuma and Ernest Gwitima among others,” said a well-placed source within the coalminers’ camp.

The source said there was no hurry to make a quick return to the PSL as the club wants to build a solid foundation to be able to compete in the topflight league.

They also hope that the economic fortunes of the country will improve so that the club’s parent company Hwange Colliery Company Limited can adequately fund the club.

Repeated efforts to get an official comment from club chairman Butholezwe Dube drew a blank as he kept on saying he was in marathon meetings.