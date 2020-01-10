Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER clinching the 2019 Skyz Metro FM Best Gospel Song Award, gospel musician Mai Mwamuka said she is going on a tour to thank her fans starting next month.

This is not the first time she has done this as she toured four cities in 2018 after winning an accolade at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA).

This year’s celebration tour is set to be held at all Zaoga churches in the city.

Mai Mwamuka said she is grateful for the support she receives from her fans and hopes they continue supporting her.

“I’m so encouraged by the support and I want to pay back by holding shows at Zaoga churches,” she said.

Mai Mwamuka said during the thank you concerts she will launch her Jesu Live CD and DVD.

She said a collaboration with pastor Mahendere and the Highly Lifted Up Worship Gala were on the cards.

During the 2018 tour, Mai Mwamuka visited Gweru, Victoria Falls, Masvingo and ended the tour in Bulawayo where she is based. – @mthabisi_mthire.