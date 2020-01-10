Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Women’s Bank has a lot of potential to turn around the lives of many people especially the youth and women if they get the requisite technical and monetary support.

This was said by Senator for Beitbridge Tambudzani Mohadi last week during a Zanu PF interface meeting at Swereki Business Centre under Beitbridge West Constituency.

She said it was important for members to fully participate in programmes that seek to empower them at household level.

Sen Mohadi said loans at the financial institutions were accessible to both men and women.

“I want to encourage you to make good use of the Women’s Bank which among other initiatives is part of Government’s robust programme to economically empower its people.

“At the same time I call upon business gurus and development experts to fully support the growth of people’s projects from the grassroot,” she said.

According to Sen Mohadi, the ruling party’s women league was also rolling out a number of training programmes across the country to empower women, who in most cases carry the social burden.

She said there were many economic opportunities at small to medium enterprises level which women and the youth can exploit to improve their welfare.

These, she said include baking, sewing, crop and livestock farming, horticulture, retail and tourism among others.

“In some cases let’s establish small consortiums or cooperatives to enable us to pool resources together.

“It is very critical that we integrate efforts as Zimbabweans in building community, district, provincial and national economies.

“We can only realise our potential if we fully utilise opportunities that Government and its partners avails to us,” said Sen Mohadi.