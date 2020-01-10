Relationship between Trust Academy and Midlands State University

Trust Academy has an Associateship and Affiliateship relationship with Midlands State University (MSU). Hereunder we give brief definitions of the two terms for the sake of easy understanding and clarity.

Definition of terms

Associateship

An associate institution (in this case Trust Academy) seeks to obtain the participation of the university in its work, including the setting and monitoring of its standards as well as the examination and certification of its students. The graduates of the associate institution get the Diplomas of the university in the programmes that are included in the associate relationship (the programmes are shown in the advert).

Affiliateship

An affiliate institution is one which seeks to participate in the work of the university in either research, teaching or both. The students of the affiliate institution get the Degrees of the university in the affiliated programmes only. Currently Trust Academy offers Bachelor in Management Information Systems (BMIS-Hons). It is offered only through our Harare campus. We look forward to offering it in Bulawayo in future.

Some explanations on the Applied Diplomas offered in collaboration with MSU

Trust Academy offers Applied Diplomas in Accounting, Marketing, Business Administration and Entrepreneurship. A remarkable yet often overlooked difference exists between Diplomas and Applied Diplomas. Applied learning is an academic approach that integrates classroom learning with real world situation. This learning approach enables students to demonstrate and apply the knowledge learnt in class in the work situation. Applied learning prepares and equips students with ideal skills that are sought after by employers.

A lot of Diploma graduates possess exceptional theoretical knowledge yet lack the ability to demonstrate the knowledge learnt. This is because the learning approach they received did not sufficiently integrate academic learning and the work environment. However, Applied Diplomas offered in collaboration with Midlands State University relates academic learning with the working environment thus giving you an added advantage as an employee or job seeker.

In addition, Trust Academy Bulawayo offers the following ICT Diplomas in collaboration with MSU: Diploma in Telecommunications (DTel), Diploma in Networking and PC Engineering (DNEP) and Diploma in Management Information Systems (DMIS)

Get the qualification and make a STATEMENT

It is unbelievably true that these Diploma qualifications are a proven path to high achievement and indeed will open doors throughout your career. They outstandingly equip the graduate with the skills to work across all functions in an organisation as well as the unique abilities to manage and develop a business. Take note the business environment is rapidly changing hence employers now do their recruitment and selection carefully. They prefer YOU who is technically competent. WHY? They know for sure you can create value for their business.

Recognition of Diplomas offered by Trust Academy in collaboration with MSU

Trust Academy is not registered as a university, but it issues diplomas by partnering universities under associate schemes. The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) recognises these diplomas and treats them as offered by the mother partnering university. It goes without saying that what is recognised by ZIMCHE is recognised in any country in the whole world.

Come to think of it-just with 5 O levels you qualify to study for university qualification!

If you want to head to university and study for your passionate degree, then visit Trust Academy and find out how carefully studying for a diploma programme can help you fast-track through your degree qualification. Leaders of tomorrow (yes that’s YOU) gain valuable information to kick start an international career in ICT and Business by starting their studies at Trust Academy.

This article is prepared and presented in the interest of providing free career guidance and counselling to all people who value education and training as a critical cornerstone to success in life. Trust Academy invites all people with O-Levels as well as degree holders who have a dilemma or are unsure of what career path to pursue to visit their offices on 3rd Floor, Haddon and Sly building, corner Fife street and 8th avenue for FREE career guidance. Alternatively, write to: [email protected] or WhatsApp Herbert 0773 616 665 or phone 0712 212 179