Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Professor Yogeshkumar Naik as the National University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Research and Academic Affairs.

His appointment is with effect from January 1.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Professor Amon Murwira yesterday confirmed Prof Naik’s appointment.

He said Nust management have been tasked to fulfil the institution’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) mandate in line with the national vision.

“Prof Naik who was acting has now been appointed substantive Pro-Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs. So, it’s true and we are pleased to have been able to fill that vacancy because we have one for innovation (Pro-Vice Chancellor innovation and business development) Dr (Gatsha) Mazithulela and now we have another one. That means we are busy trying to make sure that our science and technology mandate at Nust is moving forward,” he said.

Prof Murwira said Government expects Prof Naik “to make sure that Nust conforms to the Zimbabwe National Qualification Framework, to make sure that our research is producing goods and services, to make sure that Nust focuses on its core mandate of science and technology.”

He said Nust has to contribute to the development of the country with science and technology development.

The Government had in the past raised concerns that Nust was diverting from its core business, settling for softer commercial courses.

Nust management which has committed to realigning itself with the national vision of transforming the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2030, congratulated Prof Naik following his latest appointment.

“His Excellency, the President and Chancellor of the National University of Science and Technology Cde ED Mnangagwa, through the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Honourable Professor A Murwira has approved the appointment of Professor Yogeshkumar Naik as Pro-Vice- Chancellor, Research and Academic Affairs,” read the statement.

"Professor Naik's appointment is with effect from 01 January 2020 and he has already assumed duty in his new position. We congratulate Prof Naik who up to his time appointment was director of research and innovation here at Nust."