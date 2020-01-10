Premier Service Medical Aid Society has announced that their system will be undergoing maintenance from Saturday 11 January to Monday 13 January and as with most maintenance upgrades customers can expect some functionality not to work during this period:

We will be shutting down our Services for a scheduled maintenance on Saturday 11 January 2020 from 1300 hours to Monday 13 January 2020 at 0600hours. During this period all our operations will be offline, including: * POS system * Website drug pre-authorisation We ask our valued members and service providers to bear with us during this period and we look forward to providing a better class of service as soon as we complete this vital process