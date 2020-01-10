Oliver Kazunga, Acting Business Editor

BULAWAYO-BASED fencing and security products manufacturer, Star Fencing plans to invest in state-of-the-art barbed wire and razor wire manufacturing technology but the initiative is being delayed by the unavailability of foreign currency.

In an interview yesterday, the budding firm’s director Mr Samson Mugari said his company requires between US$15 000 and US$20 000 to import the required equipment for the envisaged expansion.

At present, Star Fencing manufactures security fence and steel poles as well as sliding gates, security and verandah bars and security screenings and carports.

“As part of growth strategy, we want to import barbed and razor wire producing machinery but at the moment we do not have the required foreign currency,” said Mr Mugari.

Mr Mugari said his company has claimed its share of the market in Matabeleland despite increased competition.

He said the fencing manufacturing industry was adversely affected by the closure of Zimbabwe’s largest steel manufacturing firm, Zisco.

The steel giant shut down operations in 2008 at the height of hyperinflation.

Star Fencing, which was established in 2005 has over the years been contracted by various institutions to supply and erect fencing and security systems.