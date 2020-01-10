Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

AN unlicensed driver lost control of his vehicle and hit five people who were seated by the roadside, killing one in Beitbridge.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the accident occurred on Monday at around 6AM just outside Beitbridge Town along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road.

“Timothy Tsikai (25) from Beitbridge who is an unlicensed driver was driving a Toyota Wish towards Beitbridge Border Post. Upon reaching the 316 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road Tsikai lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and hit five people who were seated by the roadside.

‘’The vehicle rolled once before landing on its roof. One person, Gift Tsuro (48) from Mutoko died upon admission to Beitbridge District Hospital. The other four people and Tsikai sustained injuries and were referred to Beitbridge District Hospital for treatment,’’ he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele warned motorists against driving without licences as it is an offence. He said drivers should desist from speeding and ensure they exercised caution at all times.

“People should desist from driving vehicles if they are not licensed drivers as they don’t have the relevant skills and training needed for one to be a driver. By so doing they will also be committing an offence. Drivers are urged to exercise caution at all times and adhere to road regulations,” he [email protected]