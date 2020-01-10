Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE attained a major milestone in the golfing arena last week when it joined the majority of countries around the globe in adopting the World Handicapping System (WHS) that will allow local golfers to use their handicaps globally.

In a press release, the Zimbabwe Golf Association said this enables golfers to compete with players from other regions anywhere in the world on a fair basis.

“Twenty countries are also expected to start implementing the system on the same date. Other countries are expected to roll out during the course of the year. The WHS is a joint initiative between the R&A and the USGA and was first conceived in 2011.The system will allow Zimbabwean golfers to use their handicaps globally and be able to compete with players from other regions on a fair basis,” ZGA said in a press release.

Globally there are more than 15 million golfers, who have official handicaps Formation of a WHS which was first conceived in 2011 between the different international golf bodies.

A key objective of the initiative was to develop a modern system enabling as many golfers as possible to obtain and maintain a handicap.

Meanwhile, the traditional Zimbabwean golf tournament season opener, the Dugmore Championships, will be held at its cultural venue, the Bulawayo Golf Club from February 1-2.

The season opener will be followed by the Julius Robinson tourney in Harare in March, with the first regional tournament set for Angola between April 6 and 10.

The Zimbabwe Golf Open will follow from April 13-19 in Harare.

“It all points to an exciting golfing season,” said ZGA president Mufaro Chivonivoni.