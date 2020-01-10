Gospel musician Professor Chitipa is wrapping up preparations for the launch of his fifth album titled “Ndajamuka”.

Scheduled for launch on February 8 at State Lottery Hall, the album is aimed at “uplifting audiences’ spirits despite economic hardships.”

Chitipa said he is promoting the gospel of hope.

“With this album, I’m saying I refuse to struggle when I have a God who provides,” he said. “Many people are going through different challenges in life, but all they need to do is to call out to God and he can save them from their difficulties.

“Ndajamuka” carries nine tracks, including the title track, “Joseph Haana Mhosva”, and “Ndomupei. On the song ‘Ndajamuka’ I feature Bethani Pasinawako.

“I believe this is going to be one of the best songs on the album and will do very well.”

Chitipa said he worked with veteran producer Lyton Ngolomi on the album.

“It was a great working experience.”

“He guided me to come up with a great project,” he said.

Chitipa’s previous albums include “Nenyasha”, “Zvinogoneka”, “Tawanirwa Nyasha” and “Worship Experience”.

Of the albums, the songs “Hakuna Chinoramba” and “Tererai” topped local radio charts, with the other songs receiving decent airplay.

Chitipa said he hoped “Ndajamuka” would be well received.

“The difference in this album is that I have grown wise musically. Experience has taught me so much and the current album will attest to that.”

“I hope people will enjoy and appreciate my new offering, listen to the message and get something from it.”

The launch of “Ndajamuka” will see the participation of various upcoming gospel musicians.