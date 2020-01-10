Michael Magoronga, Business Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation (ZMF) has outlined an ambitious plan for this year targeting to eradicate violence and machete wars in the small-scale mining sector to create an investor-friendly environment and boost production.

Of late, there have been many machete wars in gold-mining regions across the country involving artisanal miners attacking each other over a myriad of issues such as mining claims ownership wrangles. The violence has left some miners injured or killed.

In an interview, ZMF spokesperson Mr Dosman Mangisi said his organisation as a mother body of small-scale miners in the country, among other measures to promote mineral output, will this year focus on eradicating the barbaric acts that have dogged the sector.

“2019 ended on a bad note for us, especially given that we failed to attain the set gold target and also an upsurge in violence and robbery cases within the mining sector.

“In 2020, we are going to make sure that violence is a thing of the past especially robberies and violence cases that are happening in the small-scale mining sector,” he said.

Mr Mangisi added that the federation was fully behind the Government in trying to bring back sanity in the small-scale gold mining sector adding that they will not leave any stone unturned.

“Our main thrust as of now is to make sure sanity prevails in the mining sector by eradicating violence and machete attacks.

“We are fully behind the Government and what the police are doing. We have a number of cases where investors have fled the mining sector for fear of being victimised.

“As ZMF we are saying that should come to an end,” he said.

“We have already engaged relevant authorities and what we can promise for now is that sanity will prevail and these machete wars will soon be a thing of the past.”

Last year, the gold mining sector produced 23 tonnes against the targeted 40 tonnes.

In 2018, the mining industry delivered 33,2 tonnes of gold.

On chrome and other base metals, Mr Mangisi said with the help of the Government, ZMF will also ensure improved production to foster economic growth.

“Government has already availed funding for the chrome sector as well other base minerals.

“We are going to make sure that the chrome sector is revamped and it starts getting the recognition it deserves,” he said.

Towards the end of last year, ZMF held a small-scale mining sector conference which was addressed by President Mnangagwa and players in the sector highlighted the challenges affecting productivity.

The President assured the miners that Government will look into their concerns as the mining plays a major role in economic development and foreign currency generation.