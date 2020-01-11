Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) is ready for its opening two events of the year this weekend.

The annual Mpopoma Cross Country championships will kick-start the season this morning followed by a Track and Field trials meet tomorrow at White City Stadium.

With many events lined up, this could be an opportune time for athletes to start preparing for the various upcoming local and international competitions.

More than 200 runners are expected to take part in today’s event. Runners will compete in different races, which include 2,5km for cadet boys and girls, 8km (junior men and women) and 10km for senior men and women.

There will be more than 100 athletes participating in the track and field trials tomorrow.

The event is a platform for athletes to improve their times as well as get in shape.

The trials will see athletes taking part in several disciplines, which include high jump, long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin, discus, 1 500m, 400m, 100m and 200m races, among others.

Bab chairperson Manuel Mpofu said: “It’s going to be a busy weekend but we are ready to host both events. We are expecting a good number of athletes at both events. We are still receiving enquiries from athletes”. – @innocentskizoe