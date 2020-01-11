Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A VICTORIA Falls businessman who lost a house and property worth close to $1 million has told a court he suspects his neighbours started the inferno to spite him.

Johnson Ndlovu’s house which doubled as a bookshop was burnt down on November 28 destroying stationery that included textbooks, exercise books, electrical gadgets, computers, printers, photocopiers and household property worth a combined $967 000.

Ndlovu, popularly known as Joe Mafu in the resort town, is now living in a roofless house with his children as nothing was salvaged.

Last month he was involved in a fight with some neighbours who had allegedly provoked him about his loss.

Ndlovu, a widower of Mkhosana suburb stabbed one of the neighbours with a screw driver on the forehead resulting in his arrest for assault.

He pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate Ms Rangarirai Gakanje but told the court that he acted in self-defence as some neighbours, including the complainant Ms Masela Kasoka Sibanda (50) of 6472 Mkhosana, teamed up to beat him after he confronted them for laughing at him.

“I lost my temper after they provoked and laughed at me because my house had been burnt down. I couldn’t leave the scene because they were all beating me up hence I had to defend myself.

“I have to recover the property because part of my house was a bookshop and I’m in a dilemma because I had stocks for schools that had placed orders. I don’t know where I am going to get all those books to supply the schools,” said Ndlovu.

He said he suspects foul play as the fire may not have been caused by an electrical fault.

Ms Gakanje found Ndlovu guilty of assault and fined him $800 or in default eight months in jail.

In addition, Ndlovu was sentenced to four months in jail which was wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The house was burnt on November 28 and police attended to the scene. Ndlovu assaulted Ms Sibanda on December 19.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said Ndlovu stabbed Ms Sibanda once on the forehead with a screwdriver causing her serious injury.

“On the 19th Day of December at around 4pm the complainant was at a birthday party at Chivaraidze tuckshop when Ndlovu approached her and accused her of talking badly about him. The complainant didn’t respond and around 7pm, Ndlovu went back to the complainant and stabbed her once on the forehead with a screw driver.”

The woman was rushed to hospital. — @ncubeleon