Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE four-day Cheetahs sevens rugby selection trials will be held at Machinery Exchange Stadium in Harare from January 18 to 26.

The national trials are expected to have players from across the country so as to ensure that all rugby players get the opportunity to claim a spot in the national side and to discover talent at grassroots level.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board spokesperson Simba Dangah said six to eight players from Bulawayo province are expected to travel for the first week of the trials.

“The national trials will be led by Zimbabwe Zambezi Cheetahs head coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba.

“The selection and trials will be under the watchful eye of former Cheetahs legends and players such as Cleopas Makotose, Wesley Mbanje, Lloyd Machanjaire, Busani Ncube and Zimbabwe Academy coach Ruben Kumpasa,” Dangah said.

The aim is to build a squad that will compete in the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers in France in June after the Cheetahs finished third in the Africa Men’s Sevens Rugby tournament.

Teams from Uganda, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Jamaica will also compete at the qualifiers for the last spot up for grabs for Tokyo Olympics.