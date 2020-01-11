Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

AT least 22 areas, mainly in the eastern suburbs will be without water this weekend as the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) repairs a main supply line.

In a statement yesterday, Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the maintenance exercise set to start today at around 8AM will affect areas fed by Tuli Reservoir.

He said the normal supplies are expected to be restored by 4.30 pm tomorrow.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that we will be carrying out maintenance works on the main feeder line to Khumalo, suburbs and Parklands. The works will be carried out on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 8AM to 4.30 pm on Sunday January 12, 2020. The works will affect all areas which are fed by Tuli Reservoir although the affected areas will be under the water shedding programme,” said Mr Dube.

He said the areas which will be affected are Esigodini, Imbizo Barracks, Fortunes gate, Selborne park, Matsheumhlophe, Parklands, Khumalo, Queenspark, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Woodville, Lochview, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buena vista, Douglasdale and Kingsdale.

Mr Dube said the maintenance is part of the local authority’s programmme to replace dilapidated water pumps at waterworks to improve water supply. – @michellzvanyanyan2