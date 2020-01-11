Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HARARE province has taken the lead at the ongoing National Senior Swimming Championships at the Bulawayo City Pool with host Matabeleland coming second.

The championships are running until tomorrow with swimmers from Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland Country District and Matabeleland competing.

After day two of action, Harare who have the largest contingent of 100 swimmers selected from different clubs, are leading the combined points table with 1 095 points.

Matabeleland are in second place with 741 points followed by Mashonaland Country Districts with 60 points. Manicaland are at the bottom of the table with 31 points.

Matabeleland Amateur Swimming Board spokesperson Thomas Werret said: “The event has sailed smoothly up to this stage. We have seen good crowds coming in to rally behind the swimmers which is a positive move. The swimmers have been doing well with some managing to beat personal best times.

“With the Zimbabwe team that will be heading for Botswana for the Cana Zone IV championships next month already having been selected, we are looking forward to seeing national records tumble as swimmers prepare for the event and improve on their times.”

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has named a team for the CANA Zone IV Championships to be hosted by Botswana from February 20 to 23 with the likes of Denilson Cyprianos, Donata Katai, Nomvula Mjimba, Saira Ramajan and Paige van der Westhuizen headlining the 35-member team.

Zimbabwe’s CANA Zone IV Team

Girls 11/12: Tori Dawe, Peyton Wishart, Mikayla Makwabarara, Loyiso Mahobele.

Boys 11/12: Limbikani Kalipengule, Khaya Vimba, Sean Reilly, Kyle Heyns, Patrick Duff.

Girls 13/14: Timea Schultz, Mkhuseli Mahobele, Vhenekai Dhemba, Kiara Goodinson, Saira Ramajan.

Boys 13/14: Bjorn Mhlanga, Tichatonga Makaya, Tawanda Chisungo, Onesimus Ngwenya.

Girls 15/16: Paige van der Westhuizen, Riana Rollo, Nyasha Chinyani.

Boys 15/16: Cory Werrett, Callum Morgan, Jasper Mpofu, Jake Oostindien, Nathan Ngwenya.

Girls 17 and Over: Nomvula Mjimba, Siobhan Jones, Gemma Schonken, Courtney Brown.

Boys 17 and Over: Denilson Cyprianos, Quintin Tayali, Joash McKonie, Brett Jones, Tait Mills. – @innocentskizoe