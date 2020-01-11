Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

Honours Academy, an Entumbane based learning institution will next week hold trials for their Division Three football franchise.

The trials will be held at Njube’s Desert Stadium.

Headmaster of the school Lucky Tshabalala said preparations have been going well and all is set for the day.

“Players are required to bring in a full training kit and national IDs or birth certificates so that we can be able to confirm their ages as we want players who are 18 years and under,” he said.

The academy wants to recruit 18 players as they already have 17 players in the team.

Tshabalala also said that those who will make the cut will be rewarded with academic scholarships.

“We are also looking at giving back to our community in allowing some of the youths to play soccer and at the same time learning at our academy. Our objective is to teach them social responsibility and other things necessary in life,” said Tshabalala.

The school aims to nurture football talent at grassroots level as it pushes for the development of young players.