Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Popular urban grooves group, Mafriq, has reunited and are in the studio working on an album.

The Ndichamuudza chete (Ndizvo Chete) hitmakers made up of Lovedale “Discord” Makalanga, Tungamirai ‘Tunga T’ Mavi and Pauline Gundidza, reunited after eight years of pursuing solo careers.

With three albums to their credit, the group fell apart when Tunga T abandoned ship to pursue a solo career.

Pauline and Discord would later go their separate ways two years later.

In an interview on Wednesday, Discord told this reporter that the group had already started staging live shows.

“It’s true we are back together as Mafriq. We want to give people the mature music they called ‘Mafrequence’ which they’ve been missing for all these years. We’ve already started live shows as we performed during the Jacaranda Festival as a group and our fans welcomed us back,” said Discord.

He said the need to rediscover the Zimbabwean culture that has been eroded with the introduction of Zimdancehall music, prompted them to regroup.

“Artistes these days are busy singing obscenities and insulting each other. We asked ourselves what we were doing to bring sanity to the music industry. So, we are bringing back our mature music full of enriching lyrics,” he said.

Discord said they were already in the studio working on an album.

“We are working on album but we’ll be releasing one single after another until the release of our comeback album. In the same vein, we don’t want to starve our fans,” he said.

He said besides using their own studio, Mafriq Music Factory (MMF), the group is also working with House of Grooves Studio and their long serving producer, Take 5 as well as other producers like Terrence Ngwenya and Manashe.

He however decried lack of resources.