LONDON. — A lot of questions have been flown around if Prince Harry has fled United Kingdom too.

The prince was due to follow his wife on Thursday night after she jetted back to Canada where she had left Archie with nanny and best friend — amid “abdication” crisis talks with the Queen, Charles and William.

The couple are expected to spend more time together in North America in a move that has “simply astonished” aides as the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William called crisis talks to hammer out a deal to keep them in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have left Archie in Canada after their six-week trip and the eight-month-old is being cared for by their nanny and Meghan’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney.

Ms Mulroney lives in Toronto but it is not known if she was with them in the £10 million waterfront mansion in Vancouver they occupied between Thanksgiving and the new year.

Meghan flew from London to Canada in the hours after the Sussexes shocked the world and quit as senior royals and she may stay there for the foreseeable future, the Daily Mail revealed last Thursday night.

The couple horrified and shocked Harry’s family including the “hurt and furious” Queen, who had begged them to delay announcing their “nuclear” plans.

Prince Charles and Prince William only got a copy of the statement ten minutes before it went live on their secretly developed website.

On Thursday night Her Majesty held a series of calls involving herself at Sandringham, Charles at his Scottish home Birkhall, William at Kensington Palace and Harry — without Meghan — at Frogmore Cottage.

But as the abdication crisis rumbled on, the Duke of Sussex also plotted to fly out of Britain, it has emerged, although it is not yet confirmed if he has left.

Meghan may stay abroad for a while and “hadn’t planned” to remain in the UK for long after returning last weekend — but Harry must come back to Britain next week because he has an engagement at Buckingham Palace next Thursday.

Harry ignored a personal request by the Queen to keep negotiations about his and his wife’s wish to break free, private and not make a public statement.

The Daily Mail has learnt that Meghan (left on a previous trip) returned to North America, where their eight-month-old son, Archie, had been left with his nanny.

The news of her travel plans come as her and Prince Harry announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties.

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland was spotted for the first time on Thursday since her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry dropped the bombshell news that they were quitting their royal duties.

The Mail can also reveal: The couple secretly registered their new Sussex Royal website as early as last March without telling the Royal Family.

The couple also chose to disregard pleas from their closest aides on Monday night that they should hold off from releasing a statement out of respect for his grandmother.

Sources said Harry had even suggested his mental health would be at risk if he didn’t facilitate a change in his position.

The Royal Family are not planning to strip Harry and Meghan of their titles as courtiers fear it would look vengeful and reminiscent of the treatment meted out to Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.

Scotland Yard will carry out a full review of the couple’s security as the costs of their taxpayer-funded police protection looked set to spiral into the millions.

Meghan and Harry are likely to keep their HRH titles despite stepping down from royal duties “because lessons have been learnt after Diana was stripped of hers”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to keep their royal titles despite stepping away from official duties in their bid to become “financially independent”.

The couple have licensed “Sussex Royal”across their social media platforms, which means they aren’t in a hurry to get rid of their Royal status.

Speaking on Thursday, insiders said the couple would be allowed to keep their titles while still enjoying a level of independence never before seen in the Royal family.

Sources said nothing was set in stone but that lessons had been learnt from the past, and despite the late Princess of Wales giving up her HRH title, people still blamed the Royal Family for that decision.

Diana wasn’t the only Royal to have lost her title and Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah, lost her title after the couple divorced in 1996 — as did Diana when she split from Charles.

An expert said the Queen has the ability to strip the Sussexes of the title.

Yesterday palace insiders were still reeling from the Sussexes’ decision to release a bombshell statement on Wednesday night, in which they announced their plans to step back as senior members of the Royal Family and work to become “financially independent”.

Although the Queen, Charles and William had been told of their plans a week earlier, the couple “detonated the nuclear button” by announcing their intention and launching a glossy new website without warning anyone.

In a terse statement in response, Buckingham Palace made clear its displeasure.

It said it understood the couple’s desire to do things “different” but stressed these were complicated matters that needed to be worked through carefully.

Senior royal aides made clear the Queen was deeply hurt by her grandson’s actions, while other family members had reacted furiously to Harry and Meghan’s arrogance.

‘One of the things the family has learnt over the years is that if you don’t move quickly and leave things like this that they fester,’ said a source.

“And that would benefit no-one in this case”.

It is understood the Queen initiated the series of calls involving herself at Sandringham, Charles at Birkhall (his Scottish seat), William at Kensington Palace and Harry — without Meghan — at Frogmore Cottage.

As a result they agreed to instruct staff, led by their respective private secretaries, to work “with pace” on a series of proposals which would allow the couple to find a solution they were happy with.

“The bigger the crisis, the calmer the Royal Family seem to get,” said an insider.

“There is a pragmatic attitude that seems to run through the Queen and Prince of Wales.” — dailymailuk.