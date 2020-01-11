Noel Munzabwa

BOTSWANA Premier League outfit, Tafic Football Club have terminated the contract of former Warriors assistant coach, Saul Chaminuka in a move that seeks to arrest poor performance that has left the club just hovering above the relegation zone.

The Francistown based outfit are languishing in 13th position with just two wins and five draws from 13 matches and the club feels it is under par and could be beyond the targeted top eight finish this season.

In a statement released by the club’s public relations officer, Benjamin Raletsatsi on Thursday evening, the club also announced the suspension of three players pending disciplinary hearing and the appointment of Stanley Mwaanga on a three year contract.

“Tafic family, please note the following developments.

“Tafic have suspended players pending disciplinary hearing: Rockie Nkwe, Uyapo Tibathutwe and Buyani Kgomotso.

“Tafic have effected the termination of contract for coach Saul Chaminuka, reasons being that we were not happy with performance during probation period.

“Tafic have hired coach Stanley Mwaanga on a three year contract,” read the statement.

Chaminuka had joined the Batswana outfit at the beginning of the season but it would seem in the last three calendar years the new year has not been good to him outside Zimbabwe’s borders losing his Matsapha United job in February 2018, being fired from Mbabane Highlanders in February 2019 (both in the MTN Premier League of Eswatini) and now Tafic Football Club contract termination.

The former ZPC Kariba mentor who has also coached Buffaloes, Masvingo United, Gaths Mine and Caps United among several appointments, could not be reached for comment yesterday as most of his contact numbers were not available even on the Whatsapp platform.

Chaminuka who had beaten Lloyd Chigowe to the job was unveiled in August at a glamourous ceremony held at Cresta Thapama in Francistown. – @NoelMunzabwa